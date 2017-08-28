Ke’lei Morris Murder Suspect Indicted, Accused of Putting Hits on Three Witnesses

One of the men charged with the murder of 24-year-old Kelei Morris has been indicted for allegedly attempting to have three potential witnesses to the crime killed through a contact inside Mobile Metro Jail.

A Mobile County Grand Jury has indicted Steven Mason, 33, on three charges of criminal conspiracy to commit murder. As News 5 has reported, Mason and 26-year-old Adam Miller have been charged with murder in the shooting death of Morris, a beloved USA graduate who was found dead outside her apartment off Grelot Road in West Mobile in 2015.

According to prosecutors, Mason conspired with longtime criminal Derrick Myles inside lockup at Mobile Metro Jail to have the three witnesses killed. Mason and Myles spent a month together in jail from May 5 to June 9, when Myles was released.

It is possible that Myles is cooperating with investigators as these new allegations come to light, but it is unknown at this time.

Those three witnesses have been identified as James Ash, Nancy Nettles, and Kourtney Mosley.

Mason told investigators he knew Morris, but didn’t kill her. He remains in jail on $600,000 bail.

Myles has a lengthy criminal history, including a conviction for manslaughter in 2005. He was most recently charges with sexual torture in a case that was later changed to sexual abuse.