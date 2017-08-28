BREAKING: 1 Dead, Another Injured by Lightning Strike During Bachelor Party in Gulf Shores

J.B. BIUNNO By and Published:

GULF SHORES, Alabama (WKRG) — A man was fatally struck by lightning on West Beach in Gulf Shores on Saturday.

News 5 is told Taylor Harsh was killed as a result of being the victim struck directly by the lightning bolt. wE ARE

Five others were affected and one remains in serious condition.

Gulf Shores Fire Chief Hartley Brokenshaw says it was a tragic situation Saturday afternoon.  A group of individuals were on the beach when all six were struck by lightning.

This is a breaking news story… more to follow.

 

