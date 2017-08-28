BREAKING: 1 Dead, Another Injured by Lightning Strike During Bachelor Party in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Alabama (WKRG) — A man was fatally struck by lightning on West Beach in Gulf Shores on Saturday.

News 5 is told Taylor Harsh was killed as a result of being the victim struck directly by the lightning bolt.

Five others were affected and one remains in serious condition.

Gulf Shores Fire Chief Hartley Brokenshaw says it was a tragic situation Saturday afternoon. A group of individuals were on the beach when all six were struck by lightning.

