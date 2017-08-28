Body of missing Georgia man found in Alabama lake

Associated Press Published:

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say they’ve located the body of a missing Georgia man on a lake in Alabama.

Alexander City Police Chief Jay Turner tells WSFA-TV that the body of 42-year-old Thomas Spence of LaGrange, Georgia, was found Sunday afternoon in Lake Martin.

Crews had been searching for Spence since Monday, when he was reported missing. The man was swimming with friends when he went under the water and didn’t resurface.

Turner says searchers were using sonar equipment when they located Spence’s body.

An autopsy will be performed.

