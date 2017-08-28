Bank Robbery Suspect on the Run in Gulf Breeze

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — The FBI is assisting the Gulf Breeze Police Department in its search to find a bank robber.

The robbery happened just before 11:00 a.m. Monday at the Beach Community Bank at 60 Northcliffe Drive.

According to a release from the police department, the suspect was armed with a nickel-plated semi-automatic pistol.

Police released this surveillance image of the suspect:

In a post on Facebook, police also released a description of the suspect:

The suspect was described as an approximately 35 year old light skinned black male, about 6’2 tall wearing a grey long sleeve sweater, with a black shirt underneath, blue jeans with a white design on the back pockets, and a black beanie with thick white trim and a colorful design on the top. The suspect had a non-thick mustache and possible facial hair on his chin.

In addition to the man, police are looking for a possible female accomplice. That person is described as “a darker skinned black female approximately 30 years of age, reddish hair, 5’5 tall wearing light colored blue jeans, green t-shirt with a yellow design on the front.”

No one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information can contact the Gulf Breeze Police Department at 850-934-5121. People can also submit tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-437-STOP.