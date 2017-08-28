Asbestos at MPD?: City Plans $20,000 for Removal

Mobile police headquarters appears to have an asbestos problem.

The Mobile City Council will take up a contract at their meeting Tuesday morning to pay for asbestos removal from the Police Headquarters evidence room.

According to the agenda summary, the contract would cost the city $19,776 to be paid out of discretionary funds.

The contract was put on the agenda by the city Architectural engineering department and sponsored by Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Councilman Joel Daves.

Asbestos can separate in tiny particles that are easily inhaled. According to the Centers for Disease Control people exposed to asbestos are at risk for several life-threatening diseases including lung cancer and mesothelioma.

The city has not said if there have any reports of sickness in relation to asbestos found at MPD.