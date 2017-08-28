Alligators Become a Rising Problem in the Flood Waters from Harvey

Beaumont, Texas (KFDM, WKRG) — As the flood threat continues in Texas from the torrential rain produced by Tropical Storm Harvey, there’s another dangerous problem facing residents around Houston.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office has warned residents of displaced alligators from the flood waters in the area.

Another warning is in place for those near Gator Country in Beaumont, Texas.

There are more than 350 alligators just outside of part of its facility on FM 365 in Beaumont.

The owner, Gary Saurage, told KFDM/Fox4 that more than a foot of water was inside parts of the building.

In 12 years, FM 365 has never seen flooding like what has happened due to Harvey.

“We’re less than a foot a foot from water going over the fences,” Saurage said. “All of these are certified, high fences, but when it won’t quit, it won’t quit. We’ve worked around the clock and I don’t know what else to do. We’re truly tired. Everybody’s at the end of it, man. We don’t know what to do. I’ve never seen the water stay anywhere near this before. The staying power of this storm is just unbelievable.”

Even though the largest alligators, Big Al and Big Tex, are in trailers, the gators in the fenced area of the facility could make it over the top of the fences.

Saurage says the crocodiles, venomous snakes, and other dangerous creatures were captured and are away on high ground, so there is no risk of escaping.

There is more rain in the forecast for the already flooding area of Southeast Texas.

Hardin and Jefferson counties’ emergency management officials have been conducting rescues in parts of Bevil Oaks, Cooks Lake Road, Pinewood, and Fannett among other areas.

There have been at least 10 water rescues in Jefferson County overnight and more underway. There have been more than 50 water rescues in the county since midnight.