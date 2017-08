EUFAULA, Alabama (WKRG) — A 57-year old woman died after her vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

Rosetta Gordon was driving on Barbour County 36 around 4:23 p.m. August 26, when her vehicle left the road way and overturned.

Gordon was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is being investigated by Alabama State Troopers, but they believe speed was a factor.