Shocking Nursing Home Flooding Photo Goes Viral

(CNN) — Kimberly McIntosh who’s mother owns the flooded nursing home speaks about photo.

“I almost couldn’t believe it was real as well and my mother sent it to me. I was just texting her thinking everything was fine. I had nothing with her the day before, and she said you know they were told to shelter in place. And you know I don’t think anybody thought there would be a problem because they hadn’t flooded before anything. So when I texted her in the morning to check in and she responded with those photos I was totally shocked. And at that point didn’t really know what to do. So I asked her what I could do to help her. And she just said they were waiting on the National Guard and if we didn’t contact anybody to help them then to do it. And then that her phone went dead. I mean I know… and so we were so upset thinking that you know they were in imminent danger. So that’s when we decided we were calling emergency management. We were you know deciding what to do. And that’s when we decided to go ahead and tweet the photo to try to get as much attention and maybe find somebody who lived near them to get there with a boat.”

“No, I thought it was. I mean it was from my mom, but I recognize the popcorn machine in the photo for sure because she uses that and I was like that is the – I mean that, I couldn’t believe it. I was, I was of the same opinion when I saw it. But I knew she was desperate. Everyone there is her family and she spends more time with them as she does with her kids and grandkids. She loved everyone there and I mean she spent the last night with them there at the house rather than go home just to make sure everybody was safe. And she had a disaster plan in place. I mean she had it in place. I spoke with her days before. They told her to shelter in place. That’s what they did.”