Man Shot Sunday Morning in Fort Walton Beach

Fort Walton Beach, FL (WKRG)

Fort Walton Beach Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Here is the news release from the Police Department:

On August 27, 2017 at approximately 5:15 a.m., officers with the Fort Walton Beach Police Department responded to a call about an adult male who had been shot in the chest with a 9mm firearm on the property of 107 South Carson Drive. The victim was transported to the Fort Walton Beach Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, where he is in critical but stable condition. Investigators are currently on scene on South Carson Drive examining all leads into the case. The identity of the victim will be released after investigators make contact with family members. No suspect information is available at this time.

The investigation is active; anyone with information in reference to this incident are asked to contact the Fort Walton Beach Police Department Investigations Unit at (850) 833-9546. More information will be released as it is received.