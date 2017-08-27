SPANISH FORT, Alabama (WKRG) — High-speed chase ends in a crash in Baldwin County.

Highway 225 is shut down between C.R. 40 & C.R. 138.

Deputies on the scene say the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle from the Belk in Spanish Fort and was intentionally trying to hit civilians.

The suspect intentionally hit two Baldwin County Deputy vehicles. The deputy’s injuries are minor. The suspect’s car caught on fire.

Deputies say the suspect was airlifted from the scene to be treated for his injuries. The suspect’s condition is unknown at this time.

Sheriff’s deputies did not release the suspect’s name, but say he has a long criminal record.

