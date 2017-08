Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Dr. Milton Saffold, Pastor of Stone Stree Baptist Church, joins us to talk about an upcoming prayer breakfast. It is the 2nd Ecumenical Back to School Prayer Breakfast. That will be on Thursday, September 14th from 7 am – 8:30 am at Stone Street Baptist Church.

The Pastor says this is a time to pray for students, administrators, faculty members and other who work in the school system. Saffold says prayer helps guide people in what can be a difficult time.