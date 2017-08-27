Coastal Relief Center Volunteers Organizing Texas Relief

Coden, AL (WKRG) — Harvey relief efforts are already being organized in South Mobile County. People who live in Bayou La Batre, Dauphin Island, Irvington and other spots south of I-10 are all too familiar with the damage a storm of this magnitude can bring.

They’ll take supplies at the Coastal Response Center in Coden. They’ve just started collecting donations recently for Texas storm relief in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. This effort was inspired by a group of pipeline workers. They evacuated their work site just before the storm hit but many are originally from the Irvington area. They’re looking for food or any storm related need to take back with them in a rental truck. They are determined not to return to Texas empty handed. Organizers say this effort is their response to all the charity they’ve received over the years as areas in Mobile County have also been hit by storms.

Gregory Sprinkle, Storm Evacuee: “People have always reached out to us, it’s time to return the favor, to do what is right, we were going down there originally with a U-haul trailer to empty my trailer, my Garyin gary reached out to me and said look let’s fill this up with some supplies and stuff and I said good idea,” said Pipeline worker and storm Evacuee Gregory Sprinkle. They’ll be accepting donations through at least Wednesday but they may extend that depending on when they’re going back to Texas.

They’re collecting supplies until 7 pm this evening at the coastal response center. Monday through Wednesday they’ll be open from 9 am to noon and 3 pm to 7 pm. Items needed include paper products, cleaning supplies, garbage bags, hygiene products, non-perishable food items, pet food, baby food, underclothes, shoes, first-aid items, batteries, flashlights, and bottled water.