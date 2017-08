HOUSTON, Texas (WKRG) — The Coast Guard is using helicopters in Texas to search for individuals in life-threatening situations.

Residents are being asked to stay calm and get to high ground immediately. Additionally, the Coast Guard is asking people to mark the roof and wave a sheet or towel to be noticed.

There are five helicopters and three small boats conducting rescues.

Over 300 people called the Coast Guard to request a search and rescue.

Residents are being advised to stay off the roads.