Car Crash on Ann and Texas Street Leaves One Person Trapped

WKRG Staff Published:

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – A crash involving a Toyota Highlander and a Dodge Ram happened at the corner of Ann and Texas Street late Sunday night.

The call came in a little before 7:30 p.m. We don’t know all the details just yet but it appears the accident led to the Highlander rear-ending the Dodge Ram, causing it to land in the front yard of a house on Ann Street. There was significant damage done to the front end of the Highlander.

We understand at least one person was trapped inside one of the vehicles. Officials on the scene say no one was critically injured, but taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s