Car Crash on Ann and Texas Street Leaves One Person Trapped

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – A crash involving a Toyota Highlander and a Dodge Ram happened at the corner of Ann and Texas Street late Sunday night.

The call came in a little before 7:30 p.m. We don’t know all the details just yet but it appears the accident led to the Highlander rear-ending the Dodge Ram, causing it to land in the front yard of a house on Ann Street. There was significant damage done to the front end of the Highlander.

We understand at least one person was trapped inside one of the vehicles. Officials on the scene say no one was critically injured, but taken to the hospital for minor injuries.