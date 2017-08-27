Bubba Watson Donates $1 Million Prize, Half Toward Children’s Hospital

PENSACOLA, Florida (WKRG) — On Sunday Bubba Watson announced he will be donating $500,000 to Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Sacred Heart.

Watson won an online voting contest, MetLife MatchUp, where fans voted for the best recovery shot. The golfer with the most votes won a $1 million prize.

While fans were voting Watson announced his that he would donate $500,000 to Studer Children’s Hospital and give the other $500,000 to support junior golf.

Watson was named the 2017 MetLife MatchUp Champion. His donation from the win will support the construction for the new four-story children’s hospital.

“I have always been proud to represent Pensacola around the world” said Watson. “It’s where I was born and raised. People in Pensacola helped me to become better at the game of golf and to become a better person. When I came back to Pensacola after living elsewhere for eight years, I thought about how I could help the city, how I could become an important part of it. Living here with my family, I want Pensacola and the entire Gulf Coast to be a great place for all families. When I learned about the Children’s Hospital and the need for the new building and expanded services it really hit home. I knew I had to help the dream come true. Completion of the children’s hospital is like bringing a championship to Pensacola.”

This is not the first time Bubba Watson made a donation to the hospital. The Bubba Watson Foundation held the annual Bubba Bash in 2015 and raised $100,000.

“We’re thrilled to have such enthusiastic support from the Watson family during our construction of the new children’s hospital,” said Susan Davis, president and CEO of Sacred Heart Health System. “In addition to his professional golf success, Bubba Watson has worked tirelessly to better our community. We consider it both a blessing and an honor that he’s chosen to give so generously to Sacred Heart. This gift will touch the lives of thousands of sick and injured children for generations to come.”

The Studer Family Children’s Hospital will have a pediatric emergency room and trauma center, new operating rooms and much more. The construction is expected to be complete in the spring 2019.