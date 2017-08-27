Alabama player suffers minor gunshot wound

WKRG STaff Published:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis suffered a minor gunshot wound early Sunday in the parking lot of a Tuscaloosa bar, according to reports.

Davis was taken to the hospital with a leg injury that occurred from a stray bullet. According to the Tuscaloosa News, Davis was not targeted while standing outside Bar 17 in Tuscaloosa.

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that a 20-year old was shot in the right leg and that the damage was “minor.”

Davis is projected to start at defensive end this season for the Tide, it is unclear how this will affect Alabama’s lineup against Florida State Saturday.

