Alabama contributes $7.9 billion state-made vehicles

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – Alabama had one of the largest auto exports in last year’s record-setting $20 billion.

News sources report the Alabama Department of Commerce officials say exports of automobiles rose 13 percent in 2016 to $7.9 billion. State-built models were shipped to 86 countries last year. Germany was the top export market for Alabama-made vehicles last year, with more than $2.4 billion in shipments.

Next to follow were China, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Korea, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates and India.

Honda accounted for exports to 45 countries, with more than $1 billion in export sales.

Top markets for Honda’s Alabama-made vehicles are Canada, Mexico, Central and South America, South Korea and the Middle East.