MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — A 33-year-old Mobile motorcyclist died after a crash around 8:57 p.m. Saturday.

Charles Maples, 33, was riding a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle on U.S. 98 in Semmes when he crashed with a truck.

Maples was taken to USA Medical Center where he later died.

48-year-old Bruce Randall Barnes of Saraland was driving the other vehicle, a 1994 GMC truck.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the crash.