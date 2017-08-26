Two Workers Injured In Building Collapse

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) – A worker suffered spinal injuries and two others suffered minor injuries when the top floor of a building under construction in Florida collapsed.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that the accident happened early Saturday at the Navy Federal building.

The three men fell about 25 feet. They were taken to the hospital. The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

