Two Workers Injured In Building Collapse

By Published:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) – A worker suffered spinal injuries and two others suffered minor injuries when the top floor of a building under construction in Florida collapsed.

 

The Pensacola News Journal reports that the accident happened early Saturday at the Navy Federal building.

 

The three men fell about 25 feet. They were taken to the hospital. The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

8/26/2017 8:41:59 AM (GMT -5:00)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s