Toddler Shoots Man in Back, Police Make Surprising Arrest

WKRG Staff Published:

MARY ESTHER, Florida (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office made a drug arrest during an investigation into an “accidental shooting” in Mary Esther Friday night.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s were told by witnesses, a toddler allegedly shot 26-year-old Kevin Chang in the back on accident.

After searching the home deputies found heroin, a firearm and marijuana.  Phillip Pulley, 32-years-old, was arrested and charged with heroin trafficking, marijuana distribution and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

Chang was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time.

 

