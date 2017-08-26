The Latest: Right-wing group alters plan on California event

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – The Latest on protests in the San Francisco Bay Area (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

The organizer of a news conference by a right-wing group that had been planned for a San Francisco park now says the event will be held indoors.

Joey Gibson of the group Patriot Prayer did not provide a location or further details. He also said Saturday in a Facebook post that he would pop up at random sites throughout the city to speak with residents.

The move came as officials erected fencing at Alamo Square park and a large contingent of police monitored the location to prevent possible violence.

People were stopped from entering the park.

___

9:30 a.m.

San Francisco officials have erected a fence around a park where a right-wing group known as Patriot Prayer plans a news conference.

Police were screening people as they enter Alamo Square park on Saturday morning. Patriot Prayer’s news conference is scheduled there later in the day.

The event is a late substitute for a now-canceled rally near the Golden Gate Bridge that was supposed to happen about the same time.

City leaders say they fear an impromptu rally will occur in its place, or that unrest and violence may break out at the news conference at Alamo Park.

___

11 p.m.

The late cancellation of two weekend political rallies in the San Francisco Bay Area has done little to stem fears of unrest and violence.

On Saturday, a right-wing group known as Patriot Prayer has a news conference planned for a San Francisco park. The event is a late substitute for a major rally near the Golden Gate Bridge that was supposed to happen at about the same time.

The larger event was canceled on Friday, but city leaders say they don’t trust the group, and fear an impromptu rally will appear in its place, or that unrest and violence may break out at the news conference at Alamo Park.

Another right-wing rally planned for Berkeley on Sunday was also canceled late Friday.

