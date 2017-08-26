The Latest: Coast Guard rescues 18 from boats, barge

UPDATE:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Harvey has been downgraded to a tropical storm as of 12:50 p.m. Saturday. The storm came ashore as a Category 4 hurricane and left a path of devastation before it quickly lost strength over land.

As of 10 p.m. Harvey’s center of circulation crossed over San Jose Island, which is located between Port Aransas and Port O’Connor, about 4 miles to the east of Rockport. The storm dropped to a Category 3 around 1 a.m. and to a Category 2 around 3 a.m. One person has died on the coast. At this time it is unconfirmed the death is a direct cause of Harvey.

—

UPDATE: A Coast Guard official says helicopters rescued 18 people from boats and barges that were in distress because of Harvey.

Capt. Tony Hahn, commander of the Corpus Christi sector, said Saturday that the two helicopters managed to rescue the people when it became safe enough to do so. He says they retrieved three people from a fishing boat, four from a barge and 11 from two tugboats.

He says several boats sank in the Port of Corpus Christi and there will be a lot of work to do before it can reopen.

Hahn also says that since Corpus Christi is the third largest petrochemical port in the nation, there is the potential for chemical and crude oil spills, so they’ll be watching for that.

He says the Port of Brownsville reopened Saturday morning and they haven’t yet been able to assess the Port of Victoria.

Harvey came ashore as a Category 4 hurricane Friday night but has since been downgraded to a tropical storm.

—

UPDATE: CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says there have been no confirmed deaths linked to Tropical Storm Harvey.

Abbott said at a news conference Saturday in Austin that he’s working with local officials and seeking information about the storm, but that there’s nothing yet confirming that it killed anyone.

Abbott says it’s too early to speculate as to how much property damage the storm has caused, but he has expanded his disaster declaration to cover more counties.

Harvey made landfall in Texas on Friday night as a Category 4 hurricane, but it has since been downgraded to a tropical storm as it weakens while moving inland.

Forecasters warn that the storm could cause catastrophic flooding as it lingers in the area for several days.

—

MIAMI (AP) – The National Hurricane Center has downgraded Harvey from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm.

But officials say they are still worried about potentially catastrophic rainfall that will continue for days, with more than 40 inches and flash flooding possible even well inland.

Harvey came ashore Friday along the Texas Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds, the most powerful hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.

Experts say hurricanes almost always lose strength quickly after making landfall and moving away from the warm waters that fuel their winds. But the danger doesn’t end there.

Harvey is expected to keep slowing and dumping rain through the middle of next week.