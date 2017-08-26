Pensacola Protests over Confederate Monument in Lee Square

PENSACOLA, Alabama (WKRG) — Opposing groups are protesting in Pensacola’s Lee Square over a confederate monument. A group rallying to keep the monument standing organized Saturday’s protest after Mayor Ashton Hayward said he believed the monument should be removed. Another group then organized a counter-protest to voice their opinion that the monument should be removed.

