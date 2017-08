GRAND BAY, Alabama (WKRG) Grand Bay Fire is clearing the scene of an overturned tractor trailer.

Around 2:48 p.m. on Highway 90 a tractor trailer overturned spilling dirt on the road. Grand Bay Fire is expecting Highway 90 to reopen shortly.

Front end loader on scene removing the dirt from the road, shouldn't be too much longer and Highway 90 should be back open. @MobileALTraffic pic.twitter.com/WaJ162f1b7 — Grand Bay Fire (@GrandBayFire) August 26, 2017

East bound traffic was flowing smoothly, but westbound traffic was blocked off.

Accident on Highway 90 is involving an overturned Tractor Trailer carrying dirt. EB is open, WB is closed. @MobileALTraffic @LOCAL15NEWS pic.twitter.com/RnpTbXejeN — Grand Bay Fire (@GrandBayFire) August 26, 2017