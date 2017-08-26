Navy Federal Credit Union Release Statement on Structure Collapse

UPDATE (10:08 a.m.) Navy Federal Credit Union Released the following statement:

“Just after 5 a.m. an accident occurred in the rooftop structure of Navy Federal Credit Union’s Phase Two expansion project at its Heritage Oaks campus in Pensacola. The accident took place in a construction zone, outside of Navy Federal’s current employee workspace. Hensel Phelps Construction employees were working on the project when the accident took place. Three Hensel Phelps employees were taken to a Pensacola hospital. Several others also sought treatment. Construction has been suspended in the immediate area of the accident pending a full comprehensive review of the incident.”

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) – A worker suffered spinal injuries and two others suffered minor injuries when the top floor of a building under construction in Florida collapsed.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that the accident happened early Saturday at the Navy Federal building.

The three men fell about 25 feet. They were taken to the hospital. The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

8/26/2017 8:41:59 AM (GMT -5:00)