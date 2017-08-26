Man Arrested for Knocking Megaphone Out of Person’s Hand

UPDATE: Pensacola Police Department released the following statement:

“The demonstration at Lee Square went from 9:00 am to 1:30 pm today, with approximately 250-300 people in attendance. Pensacola police officers were present to monitor the event. Mayor Ashton Hayward said “We understand people on each side have strong opinions, but today’s rally proved that our citizens can work through their differences. I also want to thank our police officers for their professionalism.” Pensacola Police Chief Tommi Lyter added “The mission of the Pensacola Police Department was to facilitate the protests on all sides. I can’t praise my officers enough for the professionalism, courtesy, and dedication they showed today. I also want to thank The Florida Highway Patrol, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Escambia County EMS, the State Attorney’s office, and the Pensacola Fire Department for assisting us in this effort.” One man was arrested during the rally. 24 year old Caleb Burris was charged with battery after he knocked a megaphone out of another person’s hand.”

UPDATE: Pensacola Police posted on twitter one person was arrested following the protests.

The protests at Lee Square have ended. People on all sides had the voices heard and showed respect for each other and our officers. 1 arrest — Pensacola Police (@PensacolaPolice) August 26, 2017

PENSACOLA, Florida (WKRG) — Opposing groups are protesting in Pensacola’s Lee Square over a confederate monument. A group rallying to keep the monument standing organized Saturday’s protest after Mayor Ashton Hayward said he believed the monument should be removed. Another group then organized a counter-protest to voice their opinion that the monument should be removed.

