Man Arrested For Firing Shots in Air at Nightclub

WKRG Staff Published:

FORT WALTON BEACH, Florida (WKRG) — Shots were fired at the Red Rose Gentlemen’s Club on Okaloosa Island around 4:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

The victim tells Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, a white male in a black truck with an Alabama tag pointed a gun at him and fired several shots after leaving the nightclub.

A traffic stop was conducted on 25-year-old Scott Funderburg of Fort Walton Beach, who was in possession of a firearm similar to shell casings found at the scene.

Funderburg admitted to officials he fired shots in the air but claimed he did not point a fun at the victim.

He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and discharge of a weapon from a vehicle.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s