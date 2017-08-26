Man Arrested For Firing Shots in Air at Nightclub

FORT WALTON BEACH, Florida (WKRG) — Shots were fired at the Red Rose Gentlemen’s Club on Okaloosa Island around 4:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

The victim tells Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, a white male in a black truck with an Alabama tag pointed a gun at him and fired several shots after leaving the nightclub.

A traffic stop was conducted on 25-year-old Scott Funderburg of Fort Walton Beach, who was in possession of a firearm similar to shell casings found at the scene.

Funderburg admitted to officials he fired shots in the air but claimed he did not point a fun at the victim.

He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and discharge of a weapon from a vehicle.