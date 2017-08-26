Hurricane Harvey Expected to Stick Around

Some gulf coast cities are already reporting significant damage from Hurricane Harvey. The dangerous storm came ashore last night and is unleashing misery on millions of Texas residents.

Bands of torrential rain and high winds pounded the Texas gulf coast all night long.

Harvey first made landfall about 30 miles northeast of Corpus Christi as a category four hurricane, the most intense storm to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.

One-hundred and 25 mile per hour winds took aim at the town of Rockport. Part of the high school caved in and this hotel is missing part of its third floor. Nearby, wind whipped up flames destroying three homes.

The monster storm is weakening, but tornadoes are possible and up to three feet of rain.

Already more than 200-thousand people are without power..that’s triggered a boil water advisory here in Corpus Christi..anyone who stayed behind needs to boil water before drinking it.

As Harvey approached officials urged coastal residents to evacuate. Many boarded buses and headed inland.

Outside Houston, businesses prepared for flooding, they didn’t expect this.

“It just ripped whole front part of the building off, which is where we do the main business, so we will have to rebuild from there,” said Prendergast.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says help is on the way from teams positioned before Harvey arrived.

Abbott says, “they just needed to wait out the storm and now they are going through process of search and rescue to save as many lives as possible.”

Harvey is expected to stick around for days and could spin back into the gulf and strike again next week.

President Trump has already signed a disaster declaration for six coastal counties and is monitoring the storm from Camp David.