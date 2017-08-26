How You Can Donate Locally to Those Affected by Hurricane Harvey

By Published:
Rain is blown past palm trees as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Harvey intensified into a hurricane Thursday and steered for the Texas coast with the potential for up to 3 feet of rain, 125 mph winds and 12-foot storm surges in what could be the fiercest hurricane to hit the United States in almost a dozen years. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

CODEN, Alabama (WKRG) — A group of evacuees from Texas are on the Gulf Coast and they’re asking locals in South Alabama to donate supplies.  A Bayou La Batre local who now lives in Portland, Texas will be in our area until Monday morning.  He’s teamed up with the Coastal Response Center to collect supplies for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

A former Bayou La Batre resident who now lives in Portland, Texas will be in our area until Monday morning.  He’s teamed up with the Coastal Response Center to collect supplies for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

You can donate supplies at Coastal Response Center located at 7385 Highway 188 in Coden, AL. Drop-off times are Saturday from 2-7 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Items needed include paper products, cleaning supplies, garbage bags, hygiene products, non-perishable food items, pet food, baby food, underclothes, shoes, first-aid items, batteries, flashlights, and bottled water.

For more information you can contact Lori Bosarge at 251-206-9990.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s