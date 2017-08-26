How You Can Donate Locally to Those Affected by Hurricane Harvey

CODEN, Alabama (WKRG) — A group of evacuees from Texas are on the Gulf Coast and they’re asking locals in South Alabama to donate supplies. A Bayou La Batre local who now lives in Portland, Texas will be in our area until Monday morning. He’s teamed up with the Coastal Response Center to collect supplies for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

You can donate supplies at Coastal Response Center located at 7385 Highway 188 in Coden, AL. Drop-off times are Saturday from 2-7 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Items needed include paper products, cleaning supplies, garbage bags, hygiene products, non-perishable food items, pet food, baby food, underclothes, shoes, first-aid items, batteries, flashlights, and bottled water.

For more information you can contact Lori Bosarge at 251-206-9990.