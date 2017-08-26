Dead Rodent Seen at Kid’s Restaurant

MODESTO, California (WKRG) — A local family had plans to celebrate their little girl’s birthday with an animatronic mouse. Instead they say they came face-to-face with a dead rodent.

They say they visited the Stockton Chuck E Cheese over the weekend and found a dead rodent in one of the play areas at the restaurant.

Shay Aguilar says it was a very unhappy birthday for her two-year-old daughter on Sunday.

The Modesto mom says while playing at the Chuck E Cheese’s in Stockton.

Her toddler and her 11-year-old son found this.

“My son and his sister, the birthday girl, were in the play structure and they came upon a decomposing mouse.”

Aguilar says they paid more than 700 bucks to celebrate her baby girl’s birthday, but instead of enjoying their time Aguilar claims their hostess was late, their food order was wrong and staff was unprofessional.

Another parent had nothing to do with us, he got into a physical altercation with one of the parents and removed his shirt in a fit of rage.

Upset she posted about her unsavory experience on Facebook in which another mother shared video of the grimy conditions inside the play structure.

Aguilar also sent letters and emails to the owners of Chuck E Cheese’s earlier this week.

Reporters paid the restaurant a visit, as well.

A reporter spoke to a manager off camera. She denies that the rat was actually a rat and claims it was actually a wadded up piece of parchment paper. Then she said we would have to refer any more questions to her corporate office.

“My son goes, mom, I know what napkins look like and napkins do not have ears, tails, and feet.”

About half an hour after our visit Aguilar says she got a call from the franchise’s district manager with an apology and a refund.

“And like I said I hadn’t received a response back until I believe Fox40 lit a fire under the investigation.”

Aguilar says she’s happy that she’s getting her money back.. but stresses she’s done with the animatronic mouse

“I’m just not interested in experiencing that again. I’m done with Chuck E Cheese for that matter.”

Reporters also reached out to the San Joaquin environmental health department. A supervisor tells Fox40 that they will be investigating Aguilar’s claim.

The latest complaint from last month claims the bathrooms were unsanitary.