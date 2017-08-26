BREAKING: Missing 65-Year-Old Has Been Located

WKRG Staff
Courtesy: Mobile PD

UPDATE: Mobile Police Department confirm Robert Moseley has been located.

No further details are available at this time.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking the public for help in locating missing person 65-year-old Robert Moseley.

Moseley has been reported missing by his group home. He was denied permission to leave for a pack of cigarettes and was last seen jumping the fence of the group home Thursday.

Moseley suffers from schizophrenia and COPD for which he requires the use of an inhaler.

He is 5’8″ and weighs about 130 lbs.

If anyone knows his whereabouts, call 251-208-7211.

