MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) The Alabama Red Cross is sending hundreds of trained disaster relief workers to Texas to assist in those in need.

Volunteers will be taking truckloads of kitchen supplies and tens of thousands of ready-to-eat meals, enough to support more than 20,000 people.

If you would like to help people affected by Hurricane Harvey visit redcross.org. Donations allow the Red Cross to better prepare and recover from disasters.