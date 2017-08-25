What’s Working: Low Cost Health Clinic To Expand

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A medical clinic in an underserved area of Mobile that offers $30 visits for people without insurance is expanding.

It’s called Hands of Hope Healthcare Center. It’s in the Trinity Gardens community of Mobile. Dr. Cynthia Washington started it as a non-profit clinic 5 years ago. She felt called to open the clinic in an area that did not have any medical care.

“There was a need. People in the area needed a clinic, and God put it on my heart to come to this area.”

Patient Berthryn Thomas lives in Trinity Gardens and says the clinic is badly needed. She knows people who have put off health care because they couldn’t afford it. Now that Hands of Hope is there, they are able to afford a doctor’s visit.

“We do need a clinic in this area. It’s the first time I have known a clinic in this area. She is real nice. Dr. Washington, she’s real nice…her staff and all.”

Dr. Washington says she’s gotten so busy that they are building a new clinic that will open next year. It will be located on Moffett Road, just around the corner from her current one. She says, “I take no credit. It’s all in Gods hands. I thank God for using me as his servant to provide care to the patients.”

