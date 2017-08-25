Warnings and Mass Evacuations as Hurricane Harvey Approaches Landfall in Texas

(CNN) — 35 inches of rain, catastrophic flooding, and life-threatening storm surges. Those are the dire warnings along the Texas coast, hours ahead of the predicted landfall of Hurricane Harvey. 1.5 million people are under a hurricane warning and another 16 million under a tropical storm warning.

The outer bands of Harvey, announcing the storm’s impending landfall, lashing the Texas coast, with officials forecasting the worst.

“I would like to set expectations. Texas is about to have a very significant disaster,” stated Brock Long, FEMA Administrator.

Highways jammed Friday morning ahead of the storm’s predicted landfall.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm will make landfall around Corpus Christi and will strengthen as it gets closer.

The NWS says parts of south Texas could be left uninhabitable for weeks or months.

Governor Greg Abbot advised Texans to be prepared and patient.

“This is a hurricane that will come inland, and then is prognosticated to just hover, for a long period of time. It could be days,” Gov. Greg Abbot said.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the President plans to travel to Texas early next week.