VIDEO: Babies in Corpus Christi Flown to Safety Ahead of Hurricane Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX (WKRG) — With Hurricane Harvey barreling towards the Texas Gulf Coast, babies at a Corpus Christi hospital were flown to safety on Thursday.

As seen in the video above, babies from the hospital neonatal intensive care unit were carefully placed aboard an airplane to be flown north to safety ahead of the hurricane’s arrival.

Corpus Christi is likely to be among the hardest-hit cities on the Gulf Coast. It is currently in the direct trajectory of the storm.

Houston is also expected to be among the harder hit cities, and that could cause a rise in gas prices. The Houston ship channel is the second-largest oil and gas complex in the world.

