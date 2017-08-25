Saraland PD Needs Help to Identify Robbery Suspects

SARALAND, Ala. (WRKG) — According to the Saraland Police Department, the SPD Patrol division responded to a local business regarding a theft on Thursday. The Saraland PD is asking for help to identify the three females.

The three females entered the store and took merchandise. Surveillance video shows one of the females concealing the merchandise in her purse. The subjects left in a maroon four door Nissan Altima.

If anyone has any information please contact the Saraland Police Department at 251-675-5331.