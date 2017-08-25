Mother: School Should have Prevented Theodore Brawl

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was absolute chaos this week at Theodore High School with a mass fight leading to mass arrests. Among them was Tasha Baker’s son.

He was arrested and taken to Strickland Youth Center; but as much as he was a suspect, he was also a victim.

Baker didn’t know the full extent until seeing a video on Facebook.

“I had to look at the video for the first time and see my 16-year-old son being slammed down some stairs,” said Baker.

According to school officials, the fight started when former students came on to campus looking for a current student, and that’s where Baker takes issue.

“The resource officers couldn’t have been patrolling the campus and I do not understand why the measures weren’t taken in order for them to be safe at school,” said Baker. “I’m not understanding why he had to defend himself against a grown man at school. “

Her son remains in Strickland Youth Center.

We reached out to the school system to ask how the adults got on campus in the first place, but our calls were not returned.