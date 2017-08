MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG)- The funeral for 5-year-old Kamden Johnson will be Saturday at 1:00 pm. The funeral will take place at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 2667 Reaves Street, in Crichton. Services are open to the public and doors will open at 11:00 am.

Kamden Johnson died Monday after being left in a Daycare van. His body was discovered Monday afternoon by school children along Demetropolis Road. Valarie Patterson has been charged with manslaughter in connection with his death.