Friday Night Football Fever: Week 1 High School Football Match-Ups

(WKRG) — It’s week 1 of high school football on the Gulf Coast and News 5 is bringing you a brand new football highlight show, Friday Night Football Fever.
Join Randy Patrick and Robby Baker on News 5 at 10:15 p.m. Friday nights for all your local high school football game highlights.
The match-ups for Week 1 are:
McGill-Toolen vs Spanish Fort @ Spanish Fort (News 5 Game of the Week)
Vigor vs Blount @ Blount
Leflore vs Williamson @ Ladd Peebles Stadium
Murphy vs Backer @ Baker
Satsuma vs Cottage Hill Christian @ West Mobile Park
UMS-Wright vs MGM @ MGM
St. Paul’s vs Fairhope @ Fairhope
Foley vs Robertsdale @ Robertsdale
Northview vs Theodore @ Theodore
Pine Forest vs Pensacola High @ Pensacola.
Mcintosh vs Chickasaw @ Chickasaw
The Thursday night match ups were:
Daphne 3- Davidson 0
Pensacola Lighthouse 14 – Mobile Christian 43
Kick-off is at 7 p.m.