Friday Night Football Fever: Week 1 High School Football Match-Ups

(WKRG) — It’s week 1 of high school football on the Gulf Coast and News 5 is bringing you a brand new football highlight show, Friday Night Football Fever.

Join Randy Patrick and Robby Baker on News 5 at 10:15 p.m. Friday nights for all your local high school football game highlights.

The match-ups for Week 1 are:

McGill-Toolen vs Spanish Fort @ Spanish Fort (News 5 Game of the Week)

Vigor vs Blount @ Blount

Leflore vs Williamson @ Ladd Peebles Stadium

Murphy vs Backer @ Baker

Satsuma vs Cottage Hill Christian @ West Mobile Park

UMS-Wright vs MGM @ MGM

St. Paul’s vs Fairhope @ Fairhope

Foley vs Robertsdale @ Robertsdale

Northview vs Theodore @ Theodore

Pine Forest vs Pensacola High @ Pensacola.

Mcintosh vs Chickasaw @ Chickasaw

The Thursday night match ups were:

Daphne 3- Davidson 0

Pensacola Lighthouse 14 – Mobile Christian 43

Kick-off is at 7 p.m.