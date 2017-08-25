Early Morning Fire at GAF Plant in Mobile

UPDATE:

Public Information Officer Steve Huffman for Mobile Fire-Rescue Department tells News 5 that the GAF Plant fire in midtown was contained to a tube at the roofing material manufacturer.

Fire crews are no longer on the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Mobile, AL (WKRG)- Mobile firefighters respond to a fire at the GAF Building in midtown Mobile.

Firefighters were dispatched to the area on Emogene Street, that’s near Florida Street just after 4:00 AM Friday morning.

No word on what caused the blaze.

(GAF is the largest roofing and ventilation manufacturer in North America. Selling shingles under Timberline, Sovereign and other brands, the company is largely owned by the heirs of Samuel Heyman.)