Church Named in Kamden Johnson Lawsuit Takes Down Facebook Page

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Community Church Ministries, which is named in a lawsuit filed by the mother of 5-year-old Kamden Johnson, has taken down its Facebook page.

Johnson’s mother filed the lawsuit Wednesday against Community Church Ministries, Inc., daycare owners Carl Coker and Angela Coker, and the director of the preschool academy, Kenya Anderson.

On Friday, attempts to access the Community Church Ministries Facebook resulted in the following message:



On Monday, a group of students walking home from school discovered Johnson’s body along Demetropolis Road in Mobile.

A worker at Johnson’s daycare, Valarie Patterson, was arrested and charged with manslaughter and abuse of a corpse.

Patterson is accused of leaving Johnson in a daycare van and then dumping his body after she found him dead, according to court documents.