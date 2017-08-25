After Scoreboard at Trimmier Park Goes Dark, Local Production Company Steps In

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Shortly before the B.C. Rain Raiders were set to play their first home game of the season against the Escambia County Blue Devils, lights on the scoreboard at Trimmier Park went dark.

Colton Wallace, who helps run ‘Future Astronaut’, a production and events company, said he received a call a day before Friday’s scheduled game asking for help from the Parks and Recreation department, and his team got to work setting up a new scoreboard that will be ready before the Raiders hit the field Friday night, free of charge.