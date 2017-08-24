UPDATE: Winning Powerball Lottery Ticket Location Mixup

UPDATE:

The jackpot winning ticket in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing was sold at the Pride Station & Store location at 27 Montgomery St. in Chicopee, Massachusetts.

It was initially stated that the jackpot winning ticket was sold at Handy Variety, 95 Common St. in Watertown, and that a $1 million prize winning ticket was sold at the Pride Station & Store. Handy Variety sold a $1 million prize winning ticket.

As initially stated, Sandy’s Variety, located at 378 Washington St. in Dorchester, also sold a $1 million prize winning ticket.

ORIGINAL STORY:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts State Lottery announced on Twitter that the winning ticket was sold at the Handy Variety convenience store in Watertown.

Powerball Product Group Chair Charlie McIntyre says the $758.7 million jackpot claimed by a ticket sold in Massachusetts is the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history.

In a statement early Thursday, McIntyre also says six other tickets won $2 million apiece, and 34 more are worth $1 million.

The lucky numbers for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.