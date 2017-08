Mobile, AL (WKRG)- One lane of Rangeline Road is blocked after a rollover wreck early Thursday morning.

The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. just south of I-10.

Witnesses at the scene say one person was thrown from the vehicle and taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

The cause of that wreck is not known.

A wrecker is on the scene attempting to move the vehicle from the roadway.

This is a developing story.