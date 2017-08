Bloomington, CA. (CNN) — A house fire in Bloomington, California that occurred Wednesday morning has been ruled a murder-suicide.

Investigators say 48-year-old Eric Gonzalez intentionally set the family home on fire.

He then shot his wife and two young daughters, before shooting himself.

A family friend is the one who called police when she saw the fire and smoke coming from the house.

No word yet on a motive.