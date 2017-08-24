Three Arrested in Multiple Property Theft Cases

Navarre, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office says three people have been arrested resulting in multiple property and gun theft cases being resolved.

Early Wednesday morning, between 1-4 a.m., Santa Rosa County Deputies responded to several burglaries in the area of Verano and Mercado Streets in Navarre.

They also responded to a suspicious person complaint at 4 a.m. at the 2300 block of Avenida del Sol. After patrolling the area, deputies spotted two people who matched the descriptions given by witnesses.

After searching 19-year-old Sean Alexander Banks and 18-year-old Parker Tray Ragsdale, deputies located a backpack containing a fixed blade knife and sheath, two women’s rings, two bandanas, a Ziplock bag with change, and vape juice.

This lead to a search warrant conducted at their apartment at Cayo Grande. There, deputies located a runaway juvenile and multiple hand guns. They also found numerous electronics, ammo, and narcotics.

Banks and Ragsdale have been arrested and charged with three counts of burglary, a count of third-degree felony, 3 counts larceny, and a second-degree misdemeanor.

The juvenile was also arrested and charged with dealing in stolen property, theft of a hand gun and possession of narcotics and paraphernalia.

Banks is currently being held in the Santa Rosa County jail on no bond. Ragsdale is being held on $11,000 bond.

Several cases were resolved due to these arrests.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office plans to hold a press conference Friday at 10 a.m. in regards to these arrests. News 5 will cover the press conference to bring you the latest.