SHOCKING: Arrested Daycare Worker Previously Charged with Leaving Children in Car

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) — A woman in custody for the death of a 3-year-old girl at a Pensacola daycare has previously been charged with leaving children unattended in a vehicle.

Louvenia Johnson was charged with aggravated manslaughter in the death of Jai’nier Barnes, who died after being trapped inside a hot daycare van in Pensacola on Friday. Cornel Antonio McGee, who works with Johnson at In His Arms Christian Daycare Center, was also charged in Barnes’ death.

According to court records obtained by News 5, this isn’t the first time Johnson has been charged with negligent behavior of leaving children inside a vehicle. Johnson was cited and charged by an Escambia County Sheriff’s Deputy in January 2014 for leaving children unattended in a vehicle at the Save-a-Penny on Truman Avenue.

Johnson plead no contest to the charge on July 21, 2014. She paid a $55 fine and $78 in court costs in Escambia County.

As we continue to follow this story out of Pensacola, another daycare-related death has led to outrage in Mobile County, Alabama. Valerie Patterson has been charged in the death of 5-year-old Kamden Johnson, who was also left in a daycare van operated by a church-based daycare employee.