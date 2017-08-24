Protest, Counter-protest set for Confederate Monument in Pensacola

Related Coverage Pensacola Community Members Weigh In On Possible Confederate Monument Removal

(WKRG) — The city of Pensacola has issued a permit to a man from Milton who wants to demonstrate in favor of keeping the Confederate monument in Lee Square downtown. Another group plans to counter-protest. Those people agree with Mayor Ashton Hayward and say the monument needs to come down.

Some people have expressed concern that this weekend’s rally could get violent, but from what police and organizers say, there are plans to make sure that doesn’t happen.

“I got confirmation from the KKK in Jay… Just north of here, that they are not going to be showing up,” said Thomas Olsen, the protest organizer.

He says the event isn’t about white supremacy or neo nazi beliefs. It’s just about preserving history.

“We came up with game plans keeping it peaceful, came up with game plans in case it does end up turning violent,” Olsen said. “We got everything in place, we got everything ready good to go, just got the permit to my email so everything’s set.”

The Pensacola Police Department has a game plan too.

“We’re ready for an event with 5 people or 500 people,” said Officer Mike Wood, PPD Public Information Officer. “It is our job to be ready for things like that and we are ready.”

With the statue located in a high-traffic area like Lee Square, and no one raising concern about it before, Olsen believes the mayor is considering removal because of the country’s climate, not because it’s what Pensacola wants.

“Mayor Hayward, in my opinion, is catering to the rest of the country,” Olsen said. “It’s what’s convenient now, whats going on now. That’s what he’s doing, just trying to cater to what everybody else is doing. Just catering to the left to take these monuments down and I don’t agree with it at all.”

Both groups are planning on starting their protests at 10 on Saturday morning.

We reached out to two of the counter-protest groups, but neither could provide a comment as of Thursday.