Officials investigate dog attack against Mississippi woman

BYHALIA, Miss. (AP) – A north Mississippi sheriff has seized seven dogs suspected of attacking an 82-year-old woman.

The dogs attacked Sheena Rose Tuesday while she was walking on a rural road in Marshall County, causing injuries to her scalp, neck and arm that led Rose to be hospitalized.

Neighbors say the dogs have been a problem in the neighborhood near Byhalia for some time.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Maj. David Cook says none of the dogs meet county rules for registrations and vaccinations.

Cook says a man claimed some of the dogs, indicating a woman owns some others.

Cook declined to release the names of the owners, saying the county prosecutor is reviewing possible criminal charges against owners.