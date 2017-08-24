New UTC Aerospace Systems 80 thousand square foot facility opens

FOLEY, AL (WKRG)- It was an exciting Thursday for not only the city of Foley but all of Baldwin County, since a nearly 16-month project is officially complete.

Company officials cut the ribbon Thursday morning for the new 80-thousand square foot UTC Aerospace facility. It’s expected to bring about 260 new jobs to the area.

It’s also expected to increase the company’s economic footprint to 50-million dollars a year in Baldwin County.

“It stands to really diversify our economy here in Baldwin County. Not just from tourism, not just from being a bedroom community to Mobile, but being an advanced manufacturing mega-power in the area,” said Baldwin County Commissioner, Chris Elliot.

Although it just opened Thursday, it won’t be fully functional until the end of the year.